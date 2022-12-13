Funeral services celebrating the life of Yourlandia Chambers will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lauderdale. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Chambers, age 35, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Yourlandia was born on August 5, 1987 to Johnny Hill and Mary Chambers in Ocala, Florida. She was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Yourlandia will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Survivors include the love of her life, Harvey Overstreet; children, Harvasha Chambers and Austin Chambers; mother, Mary Chambers; two brothers, Dexter Ledarryl Chambers and Corey Tyrell Chambers; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Hill and one sister Sholandia Chambers.

Pallbearers will be Dexter “Jerome” Chambers, Sr., Dexter Chambers, Jr., David Tyrel Chambers, Jeffrey Latham, Sr., Jeffrey Latham, Jr., Dominic Latham, Latroy Chambers, Corey Chambers, and Dexter Ledarryl Chambers.

In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ms. Chamber’s children in memory of Mrs. Yourlandia Chambers at the service.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.