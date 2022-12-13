Services for Palma “Ann” Jones Harrell will be held 3 pm, Monday, December 19, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton and Rev. Matthew Hitt will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 3 pm on Monday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Palma “Ann” Jones Harrell, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, originally from Decatur, Mississippi, passed away Monday night quietly, with her two daughters by her side. Ann, a lifetime Decatur native, will now get to meet her own mother in Heaven, for the very first time. After losing her mother during her childbirth, Ann has longed to know her mother and to feel that close bond. Now they both are at peace in the arms of our Savior and walking together as God fulfills their eternal life. Ann was a southern Baptist to her core and loved great gospel harmony. Jesus was / is her best friend and guiding light and there is no doubt that she is Praising the Lord in her famous alto voice.

Ann was a family traditionalist that grew up 3 miles west of Decatur, in what was once one of Newton County’s historical landmarks. She was raised by her father, Ernest Jones and her precious grandmother, Mama Jones (Liza). She was raised in the house of the Lord, where she faithfully played the piano, sang and was actively involved in the church community. She met the love of her life in 1960. She married Lavell Harrell of Forest and they enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage. They loved to camp, enjoy faithful friendships and raised two daughters, whom they loved and cherished with all of their hearts. As members of Conehatta Baptist Church, they continued to celebrate their love of Christ through the fellowship of service and song.

Ann was known for her enduring laughter and unique laugh; often referred to as the “Harrell Holler”.

With spit fire wit, love for debate, she lived life to its fullest.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lavell Harrell; Mother, Wilna Brand Jones; father, Ernest Jones, brother, Philip Ray Brand and Momma Jones, Eliza Green Jones; best friends, Bob and Helen Munn and many family members.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Harrell and Lori (Clay) Wall; three treasured grandchildren,

Dennis (Tami) Hines, Malori Jones (Tyler) Alexander and Cady Jones (Zach) Skelton; five beautiful great grandchildren, Anna Scott Warren, Jacob Hines, Wesley Warren, Juju Alexander and Trenton Skelton. Sisters-in-law, Mary Hamm and Nelta Brand; close cousin, Clara Barham and best friend, Betty Sue Tingle will surly miss their fun laughs together.

Ms. Harrell was also survived by many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and special friends.

Pallbearers: Chad Morrow, Scott Round, David Brand Orchewa, Don Munn, Stanley Hines and John David Shoemaker

Honorary Guests: The Decatur High School Class of 1959

