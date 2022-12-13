Questions still surround future of the Mississippi Democratic Party

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Democrats win in Mississippi?

Candidate Shuwaski Young caught a lot of attention when he said “no” - unless there are major changes with leadership.

It’s been just over a month since Young first called out his own party.

“We can’t sit around and wait for the state party to kind of get his act together,” said Young. Since he lost his bid for the third congressional seat, he’s put out ten action steps that he believes have to happen to put Democrats in the state on a path to victory.

My statement on the state of the Mississippi Democratic Party and future voter turnout. pic.twitter.com/BlrUpglLyh — Shuwaski Young for Congress (@shuwaskiyoung) December 7, 2022

“Focus on actual elections that are at the local level, state level, and also the federal level in a more strategic fashion,” noted Young. “And that means opening up the party successfully to other groups that are out there that are supporters of the party, but aren’t really feeling like they have a voice in the party.”

He says that includes minorities, women, and the LGBT communities.

While the Mississippi Democratic Party chairman and executive director couldn’t speak with us, we did speak with Jacqueline Amos who’s a member of the state executive committee.

“This state of the Democratic Party is not where any of us, any Democrats, would like for it to be, and I will tell you that,” said Jacqueline Amos, State Democratic Executive Committee member and National Democratic Committeewoman.

Amos says many of Young’s action steps look familiar and had been started but at some point stopped. She’s encouraged the party now has an executive director.

But.

“It’s a matter of just everybody stepping up, including Jacqueline. So, life happens. COVID happens. It just, you know, one thing after the other and, and sometimes you just don’t realize and I didn’t realize, um, I didn’t realize that we were as stagnant as we were until my phone started ringing you know.”

Amos says she believes they can be successful.

“We’ve got to change the narrative,” said Amos. “Got to flip and just what has happened, what hasn’t happened, there’s nothing we can do about what hasn’t happened over the past two years. But we can do something about what will happen moving forward.”

