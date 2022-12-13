T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers

T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - T.C. Taylor has been named as Deion Sanders’ successor at Jackson State University.

Taylor has been with the school since 2019 as the wide-receiver coach, and was Sanders’ pick to replace him after he accepted the head coaching position at the University of Colorado.

Taylor was once a receiver at Jackson State University, and came back to help coach the team after coaching at North Carolina Central.

Taylor is a McComb, Mississippi native, and played at JSU from the years 1998-2001.

He also graduated from the school with a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education and recreation.

In his 3-year tenure in the capital city, Coach Prime had an overall record of 27-5 and led the Jackson State Tigers to their first undefeated season in school history.

