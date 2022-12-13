USPS holiday shipping deadline reminders

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s about that time of the holiday shopping season to start finalizing your online orders.

Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping.

Debbie Fetterly, United States Postal Service communications specialist, says that USPS is working to make sure all of your packages are delivered on time.

“So, we’re ready for the increase, and we are anticipating a big increase,” said Fetterly. “So far, everything is working out smoothly because we have prepared ahead. We have more trucks, more postal facilities, more equipment and more employees. So, really, we’re in very good shape.”

USPS deadlines to order packages and receive them by Christmas are Dec. 16 for military service, Dec. 17 for first-class mail, Dec. 19 for priority mail and Dec. 23 for priority mail express.

One Hattiesburg local says that she hopes people remember the true meaning of Christmas.

“Don’t let it get too stressful,” said Breona Jones.“Take your time, do what you can while you can and remember to spend time with your family. I think that is more important than what you can give them.”

You can visit Usps.com/locator to find out the hours of your local office.

