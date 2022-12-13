USPS holiday shipping deadline reminders

Last minute holiday shopping reminders
Last minute holiday shopping reminders
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s about that time of the holiday shopping season to start finalizing your online orders.

Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping.

Debbie Fetterly, United States Postal Service communications specialist, says that USPS is working to make sure all of your packages are delivered on time.

“So, we’re ready for the increase, and we are anticipating a big increase,” said Fetterly. “So far, everything is working out smoothly because we have prepared ahead. We have more trucks, more postal facilities, more equipment and more employees. So, really, we’re in very good shape.”

USPS deadlines to order packages and receive them by Christmas are Dec. 16 for military service, Dec. 17 for first-class mail, Dec. 19 for priority mail and Dec. 23 for priority mail express.

One Hattiesburg local says that she hopes people remember the true meaning of Christmas.

“Don’t let it get too stressful,” said Breona Jones.“Take your time, do what you can while you can and remember to spend time with your family. I think that is more important than what you can give them.”

You can visit Usps.com/locator to find out the hours of your local office.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
UPDATE: Miss. State football coach passes away; family requests privacy
Meridian Police charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the Dec. 10 shooting of Antonyio Dunwell.
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Level 3: Enhanced risk
First Alert: Severe threat is increasing for Wednesday
A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18, 2020. ...
Merck, Moderna detail potential skin cancer vaccine progress
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
Ram recalls 1.4 million trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly
Miss Mississippi takes the stage in first night of preliminary competition at Miss America
Miss Mississippi takes the stage in first night of preliminary competition at Miss America