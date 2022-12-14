5 JSU Tigers named HBCU All-Americans, 2 named FCS AP All-Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The awards continue to come Jackson State’s way after winning back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships and achieving a historic undefeated regular season, a program best.

According to JSU Athletics, five Tigers were named to the BOXTOROW HBCU All-America team Monday, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders, offensive lineman Tyler Brown, defensive lineman Nyles Gaddy, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr., and safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.

Sanders, the leader of the high-powered JSU offense, set a single-season record for passing touchdowns thrown and completions in a season, accounting for 36 touchdowns. and 314 completions.

Brown played a key role for the offense, creating running lanes for running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson and protecting Sanders from getting hit. Brown was also named to the FCS AP All-American Third Team.

Gaddy, who Coach Prime calls a pro, recorded 40 tackles and ranked second on the team in sacks with 7 and tackles for loss with 11.

Miller, the leader of the No. 1 FCS defense, adds the All-American nomination to his plethora of individual awards, including being named to the FCS AP All-American Second Team, receiving a 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl invite, being named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, an award given to the top defensive player in FCS football, the SWAC Championship defensive MVP award, and earning All-SWAC conference team honors. Miller led the team in tackles at 103 (56 solo) while recording two sacks and four fumble recoveries.

Lastly, Silmon-Craig earned the nomination by ranking second on the team in tackles with 61 (38 solo) while being a force against the opposition’s passing attack, recording two interceptions and a pass break up.

The two-time defending SWAC Champion and undefeated Tigers will face North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl Saturday in Coach Prime’s last game as head coach of Jackson State. Kick-off will be at 11 a.m. on ABC.

