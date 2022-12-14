Area coaches and an Assistant Athletic Director remember Mike Leach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mike Leach was truly a figure larger than life. His coaching tree and methods reach every part of the nation. That influence is strong here in East Mississippi. But when you talk to people about Coach Leach, his coaching is rarely the thing they bring up first, it is his character.

“He treated everybody the same, he didn’t care if you were a player, he didn’t care if you were a coach, he didn’t care if you were an equipment manager that he’d never talk to again,” Assistant Athletic Director of Lamar, Gavin Mosley, said. “He treated you like you were the most important person in the room and that’s the best thing.”

Lamar Head Football Coach, Jacob Land, had personal experiences with Coach Leach in the recruiting world. “He was just himself no matter where he was and I think that’s very rare, especially in college football,” Land said. “You get these guys now making seven, eight, nine million dollars and I think sometimes they can lose themselves. but I don’t think Coach Leach ever lost himself, he was who he was from day one when he was born in Cody, Wyoming.”

Union Head Football Coach, Jordan Wren, echoed much the same, “He would talk to anybody, and him humbling himself and doing that, that means a lot to high school coaches cause you know, there’s some that we can get that, you know, ‘oh they’re just a high school coach’,” Wren said. “I feel like he always treated us with the utmost respect and treated us like his own family.”

It is nearly impossible to boil down Coach Leach to one word, but I asked Mosley, Land, and Wren anyway.

Mosely said, “Unique.”

Coach Land said, ”Authentic.”

Coach Wren said, “Intelligent”

No matter where you look you will find nothing but good adjectives for Coach Leach. A man who was always himself and made us all feel like we were seen by him. The impact of Mike Leach will never be boiled down to one word, the score of it is unimaginable. But one thing is for sure, he will be dearly missed.

You can watch our full News 11 Sports special report on Coach Leach on Facebook here.

Or on Twitter here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.