Bond issue proposed to repave roads, streets in Meridian

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A bond issue estimated between $12 million and $15 million was proposed this week to the Meridian City Council for improvements to streets and roads.

The breakdown would have $1.5 million for each of the city’s five wards and $5 million for major streets.

It’s estimated that 50 miles will be repaved in the city. Vanzandt said the city doesn’t have enough money to repave every road or street in the city.

“The long-term goal in most of these streets that are in deplorable condition is to repave them. We don’t have the funds to do it, even in this bond issue, but we do it to the fullest extent,” said Vanzandt.

The administration wants to make it clear that it’s not asking for a tax increase for this bond issue.

Vanzandt said the only way to pave roads or streets is through grants or bond issues. The bond issue proposal will be discussed further at the City Council’s next meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20.

