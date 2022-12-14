Bond issue proposed to upgrade Meridian parks and facilities

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A $5 million bond issue was proposed to the Meridian City Council Tuesday for improvements on parks and facilities.

The bond issue will be used to upgrade 6 facilities in the city including Highland Park, The Jaycee Complex, Northeast Park, Phil Hardin Park, Q.V. Sykes Park, and The Sammie Davidson Complex.

“First and foremost is the roads, the parking area. Most of them are in bad shape. Just been patching here and there. It’s time out for that. In some of the other fields, we’re talking about putting artificial turf. We also have our cart trail out there at Lakeview Golf Course that’s in much need of upgrades. Paving that. And even with our swimming pools. I would love to see this money go towards upgrading our swimming pools. Magnolia swimming pool, Highland Park swimming pool,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Thomas Adams.

Director of Parks and Recreation, Thomas Adams wants to make it clear that they are not asking for a tax increase with this bond issue.

“If that comes into play, then we’ll lower the amount that we are asking for,” said Adams.

Adams said the upgrades would have a major impact on Meridian.

“What I need and I want to see in the community as a whole is to be in the conversation to attract people because the State Games uses our facilities every year. We have various people in from coming out of town and we want people to have something good to say about the facilities that we have. We have various tournaments here on various weekends. I mean people are coming to our city, spending money, eating at our restaurant’s things of that nature. It’s an economic impact for our community,” said Adams.

Included in the proposed bond issue is a million dollars towards the renovations for the Frank Cochran Center.

The bond will be further discussed at the city council’s next meeting on Tuesday, December 20th.

