City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:22 AM on December 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:15 PM on December 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 18th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.