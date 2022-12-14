City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DAMION L ALFORD19924501 HWY 39N APT 7D MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:22 AM on December 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:15 PM on December 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 18th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

