Expert questions Gov. Ivey’s call for more time to carry out state executions

By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey proposed changes to Alabama’s execution protocol. She’s asking the state Supreme Court to extend the window for a death warrant to be carried out. But death penalty experts say that will only solve part of the problems.

Robert Dunham oversees the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that analyzes death penalty issues across the country.

“The amount of time that is allotted to carry out an execution has got nothing to do with the competence of the team that carries it out,” said Dunham.

Last month, Ivey ordered a top-to-bottom review of the execution process. Two recent executions had to be called off either because of last-minute legal challenges or trouble establishing an IV line.

“I don’t think anybody of conscience wants prisoners to be tortured to death,” said Dunham.

Dunham said the investigation itself should be questioned.

“If you have a system that’s secretive, and you have a review that is not transparent, then it doesn’t do a lot to restore public confidence,” said Dunham.

The ACLU of Alabama ”urges the state to shift this review to an independent third party to ensure a transparent and thorough process.” But there is no estimate on how long the process will take.

“It depends in part on how serious the investigation is, how seriously the Department of Corrections responds to the suggestions, and how serious and extensive the problems actually are,” said Dunham. “We don’t know most of that right now.”

Ivey has not been available for comment since her most recent update on this process.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the Dec. 10 shooting of Antonyio Dunwell.
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
UPDATE: Miss. State football coach passes away; family requests privacy
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Area coaches and an Assistant Athletic Director remember Mike Leach
A tribute to Mike Leach on the morning of Dec. 13, 2022 on a billboard in front of the Meridian...
Area coaches and an Assistant Athletic Director remember Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
A $5 million bond issue was proposed to the Meridian City Council Tuesday for improvements on...
Bond issue proposed to upgrade Meridian parks and facilities