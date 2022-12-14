Hugh Freeze hires offensive and defensive coordinators at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - More than two weeks after being named the new head coach down on the Plains, Hugh Freeze has made his choices for offensive and defensive coordinators as he builds toward his vision of Auburn football.

Philip Montgomery has been tapped to be Auburn’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Ron Roberts has been named as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

Montgomery has been the head coach at Tulsa for the past eight seasons. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator at Baylor for three years. Montgomery was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2013 while with the Bears.

“Philip is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has had experience developing and coaching some great quarterbacks in the last 20 years, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Robert Griffin III,” Freeze said. “He does a tremendous job schematically and has had success being multifaceted in both the running and passing games. I’ve known Philip for a long time and am excited to finally work with him.”

Montgomery will be taking over an offense that finished 76th in the nation this season under former head coach Bryan Harsin. It’s a challenge that Montgomery is seemingly prepared for.

“We want to bring an exciting, up-tempo offense back to Auburn,” Montgomery said. “This is a tremendous football school with a history of some of the greatest talents to play the game. Our goal is to add to that tradition and help restore Auburn football to a championship caliber level.”

Ron Roberts, who has most recently been the defensive coordinator at Baylor since 2020, has been the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana for six years and at Delta State for five years before that. He led teams to four Gulf South Conference championships, two Southland Conference championships, four Division II playoff appearances and two Division I FCS playoff appearances.

“Ron has been a very successful defensive coach spanning three decades and multiple stops,” Freeze said. “His defenses have always been aggressive and put a lot of pressure on opposing offenses. Ron is a great fit for what we are wanting to do on both sides of the ball, and we are excited to have his experience and expertise leading our defensive unit.”

Roberts said he wants to bring championships to Auburn.

“Historically, Auburn has been known for tough, hard-nosed defenses and we want to create that mindset with our defense unit,” he said. “We want to be aggressive, put pressure on opposing offenses and fly to the football.”

Auburn will kick off the 2023 season at home against UMass before hitting the road to take on California in week two.

