Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian

Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was convicted for two counts of armed robbery in Meridian in 2018.
Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was convicted for two counts of armed robbery in Meridian in 2018.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The government said evidence collected by the Meridian Police Department established Jennings’ identity as the robber through DNA analysis. The ATF conducted further investigative measures which confirmed Jennings’s involvement in and planning of the robberies. Jennings was already a convicted felon when the crimes happened.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

