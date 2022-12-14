Meridian schools to be closed Wednesday
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All schools, offices and departments in the Meridian Public School District will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to the severe weather threat.
All extracurricular activities and practices are also canceled.
The school district said it will continue to monitor the weather and make decisions in the best interest of the safety of all students and staff.
