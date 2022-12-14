Newton County deputies investigating shooting
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m.
Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The sheriff said the investigation continues.
