Newton County deputies investigating shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m.

Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The sheriff said the investigation continues.

