Possible tornado leaves damages across parts of Ovett community

Reports of property damage and downed trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in...
Reports of property damage and downed trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in Jones County.(WDAM)
By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of downed powerlines and trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in Jones County.

The Jones County Emergency Management Agency reported that most of the damage is in the areas along MS Route 15 and Ed Crowder Road. They have also received reports from local volunteer fire departments of damage along Monarch Road.

County EMA Director Paul Sheffield said that reported damage, so far, included downed power lines and trees, along with some property damage. However, he added that no injuries had been reported.

Crews are on the roads working to repair the damaged power lines.

The National Weather Service in Jackson reported a possible tornado in the area on Wednesday morning, but a touchdown has not been confirmed.

Caption

WDAM will continue to update on weather threats, power outages and damages as the severe weather system moves through the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Some schools are closing Dec. 14 because of a threat of severe weather.
Some schools closed Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Tornado Watch until Early Afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Today

Latest News

Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are causing power outages.
Severe weather in Mississippi causing power outages
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 14th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 14th, 2022
Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community
One person injured after severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the poweroutage.us map showed more than 5,000 people across the...
Thousands of Mississippians without power due to severe weather