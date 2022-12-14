REPORTS: Mississippi State names next head football coach

(AP Photo/Jim Lyle)
(AP Photo/Jim Lyle)(Jim Lytle | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has reportedly named their next head football coach.

According to multiple reports, current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and the university are finalizing a deal to make him the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs.

Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020 season. He was named the interim head coach Sunday night after head coach Mike Leach fell ill at his home in Starkville. Leach would later pass away at a Jackson hospital.

Arnett is expected to receive a four-year deal. It is unknown how much the contract is worth at this time.

Under Arnett, the Bulldog defense ranked inside of the top 50 in the country in total defense, scoring defense, and turnover margin and rank inside the top 15 in completion percentage, passes intercepted, and defensive touchdowns.

Arnett’s first game as a head coach will be in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida as the Bulldogs take on Illinois in Raymond James Stadium on January 2. Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

