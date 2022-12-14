Severe weather in Mississippi causing power outages

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are causing power outages. You may check the status of outages here. Over 8400 customers were out as of 9:50 a.m., primarily in western and parts of central Mississippi.

The potential for tornadoes exists and heavy rain and high wind gusts may cause downed trees, utility poles and power lines.

Crews are working to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.

