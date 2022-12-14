Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community

Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community
Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community(Leslie Jackson)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARKEY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday’s severe weather ripped through the Mason Trailer Park community in Anguilla.

The Mason Trailer Park community is located off Highway 61.

The homes were hardly recognizable. Some cars were nestled in a big pile of storm debris, electronic devices, and kitchen appliances.

Leslie Jackson, who lives in the small close-knit community, told us her mobile home is one of two that are somehow still standing.

But Jackson said little remains of her five neighbors’ homes.

Russette Fraizer, who says her extended family lives there, says everyone she knows is sitting outside what’s left of their mobile homes in a state of shock, assessing damages.

WLBT has contacted the county’s emergency management director to find out more about injuries and damages across Sharkey County.

Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community
Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community(Leslie Jackson)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Some schools are closing Dec. 14 because of a threat of severe weather.
Some schools closed Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Tornado Watch until Early Afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Today

Latest News

Storm damage generic
Possible tornado leaves damages across parts of Ovett community
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when...
Two officers shot, killed in Bay St. Louis
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the poweroutage.us map showed more than 5,000 people across the...
Thousands of Mississippians without power due to severe weather
Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was convicted for two counts of armed robbery in Meridian in 2018.
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian