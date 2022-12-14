Severe weather tracks across Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages.

You may check the status of outages here. Over 6,000 customers were out as of 1 p.m., some in Newton and Kemper counties as well as western Mississippi counties.

Crews are working to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.

