Severe weather tracks across Mississippi

Byrd Doerner Road, north Lauderdale County (Photo by Eric Shirley)
Byrd Doerner Road, north Lauderdale County (Photo by Eric Shirley)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages.

You may check the status of outages here. Over 6,000 customers were out as of 1 p.m., some in Newton and Kemper counties as well as western Mississippi counties.

Crews are working to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Some schools are closing Dec. 14 because of a threat of severe weather.
Some schools closed Wednesday
Tornado Watch until Early Afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Today
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
The FCC estimates that in 2020, scammers stole more than $86 million through spam texting...
Miss. AG supports efforts to block illegal robotexts
Union Parish Damage
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
A tornado watch is in effect for most of the WTOK viewing area
Sheriff: I-20 blocked in Newton County