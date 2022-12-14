Super Nintendo World to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.(Universal Studios Hollywood)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (Gray News) - The first Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in Southern California in early 2023.

According to Universal Studios Hollywood, the highly anticipated theme park will transport guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach to be part of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The newly expanded area is scheduled to open on Feb. 17, 2023, with immersive experiences, attractions and dining options.

Guests will access the new area through a warp pipe where they will find the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride located within Bowser’s Castle.

Representatives with the park said the ride is one of the most complex rides ever built. It will propel riders into a multi-dimensional experience in environments from the Mario Kart games.

The Mario Kart ride will also feature a variety of outcomes, giving riders a new look and experience each time they ride.

The immersive land will feature Bowser’s Castle along with dining options like the Toadstool Cafe and other interactive areas including a 1-UP Factory for Nintendo-themed merchandise.

More information is available online from Universal Studio Hollywood.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch until Early Afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Today
An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
Some schools are closing Dec. 14 because of a threat of severe weather.
Some schools closed Wednesday
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk’s jet
Police confirmed a suspect in the Amazon shooting has died.
1 wounded, suspect dead after Amazon warehouse shooting in Arizona, police say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Errol John, II, of the Red Water community, pleaded guilty to...
Red Water man pleads guilty to assaulting Choctaw police officer
After days of clouds, clear skies will return
“The sun will come out...for Thursday!”
This May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Thomas...
Mississippi executes man for rape, murder of teen girl