Thousands of Mississippians without power due to severe weather

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the poweroutage.us map showed more than 5,000 people across the...
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the poweroutage.us map showed more than 5,000 people across the Magnolia State without power.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The severe weather has left many people without power as they wake up Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the poweroutage.us map showed more than 5,000 people across the Magnolia State without power.

At one point, widespread outages were reported in an entire school district in the Mississippi Delta, but we’re working to find out who was affected.

Crews have been working throughout the night to restore electricity for residents.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Some schools are closing Dec. 14 because of a threat of severe weather.
Some schools closed Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Wednesday

Latest News

The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when...
Two officers shot, killed in Bay St. Louis
Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was convicted for two counts of armed robbery in Meridian in 2018.
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian
Bond issue proposed to upgrade Meridian parks and facilities
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp announces plans to retire