Two officers shot, killed in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating and gathering evidence.

WLOX News will have more on this tragic encounter as soon as it becomes available.

A tragic scene in Bay St. Louis as two police officers are shot and killed after responding to a call at a motel around 4:30am. MBI & other agencies are in the scene. We’ll have more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/YPy7eluTy9 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 14, 2022

