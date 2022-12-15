Alabama political group to stream, archive legislative session videos

Alabama State House
Alabama State House(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Keeping up with your lawmakers at the Alabama State House will be easier during the next legislative session.

The League of Women Voters of Alabama, a nonpartisan political organization, launched The Alabama Channel website to save recordings of committee meetings and floor debates.

Committee meetings and floor debates are available live and users can search a keyword or phrase to find recordings of anything they missed - and every recording will have captions.

Kathy Jones, president of LWVAL, says this is an important feature to make the Alabama Legislature more accessible.

“You’ve got people listening, that maybe are hearing impaired, or they need to run it through, you know, they are sight impaired, you know, they can also take the transcript and run it through their run it through their machines that they have,” said Jones.

Jones says The Alabama Channel will help bring the state up to speed as Alabama is one of four states that doesn’t save session recordings itself.

This Alabama Channel is not affiliated with the state. Alabama offer ways to monitor legislative sessions with its own website.

