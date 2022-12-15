The calm after the storm

Light jackets are needed
Light jackets are needed
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day away from the weekend. We dealt with a very active severe weather day yesterday, but luckily the severe threat has moved out of our area. Thoughts and prayers go out to all that was affected by those storms. Extra caution is still needed today as crews work to clean up down trees on the roadways.

Sunshine does return over the area for us today. Temperatures are cooler behind yesterday’s cold front and as another cold front makes its way over the area. Highs today are in the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows near freezing. It is time to bring those jackets out of retirement, because high and low temperatures will remain well below the average for the next few weeks. Be sure that you are bundling up when heading out the door early morning.

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 15th, 2022
Byrd Doerner Road, north Lauderdale County (Photo by Eric Shirley)
