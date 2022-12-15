City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:22 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:20 AM on December 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:31 PM on December 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 24thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

