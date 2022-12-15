Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.

“I came in yesterday even and saw pretty much everything that we worked really hard for. Trees that we had pruned up to get it looking nice and neat. Everything was basically destroyed, when we were trying to build up,” said Christopher Ray.

The family had just moved into this house the week before Thanksgiving.

“We had our first Thanksgiving here. It was his first Thanksgiving with his brothers in 10 years. We hoped to do it again for Christmas. Now, we are trying to figure out what we are going to do for Christmas now,” said Kathryn Guy.

The family said it’s encouraging people to help the ones who lost property in the storm by donating to organizations like the Red Cross.

If you would like to help this family, you may donate to its GoFundMe account at “Help a family of 5 affected by the tornados in MS”.

“If they can donate to the Red Cross, FEMA, or anything to help anybody else. We are very fortunate that we do have some items. There are plenty of people who are walking away with nothing,” said Guy.

Just across from this family’s home, you can see a shed that was completely destroyed. In front of that, there was a tiny home that’s no longer standing.

