Death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss pushing mental health conversation

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Monday, May 16, 2022, in New York. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death Wednesday.(Christopher Smith | Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss died this week at just 40 years old.

The Montgomery-native is best known from “So You Think You Can Dance” and the Ellen DeGenerous show.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide.

tWitch’s wife Allison Holker is quoted saying he lit up every room he stepped into, which is exactly why so many of his fans were shocked to find out his manner of death. He posted a video of he and his wife Allison Holker dancing on social media just a few days ago.

“People who suffer from depression -- and I don’t know if he did or not -- are absolutely able at times to pull themselves together, to put a smile on their face, to otherwise look like there’s no problems going on,” said Dr. Joshua Klapow, a clinical psychologist.

He adds that what we see on social media can be a skewed version of reality.

“The social media presentation of people is very often, almost always, not a complete picture of who they are. It’s a snapshot,” said Dr. Klapow.

Now tWitch’s death is forcing a wider conversation surrounding mental health. Dr. Klapow says the biggest thing is to tell someone when you’re feeling anxious or depressed.

“Talk to somebody whether it’s clergy, whether it’s a friend, let them know that you’re struggling because this idea that we’re all supposed to be happy is a nice idea but it’s simply not true and it’s not accurate,” he added.

Dr. Klapow says it’s okay to feel unhappy but he encourages additional steps, too, so you don’t stay there long-term.

“You don’t have to surround yourself with people constantly but try not to isolate yourself,” said Dr. Klapow. “Try to engage with people you want to engage with. Try to get some semblance of activity and movement and sunlight and just get your body moving, we know that’s a good mood elevator.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can call or even text 988 to speak with someone right now.

