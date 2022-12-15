EMA confirms tornado hit Toomsuba

EMA confirms a tornado hit Toomsuba on Wednesday night.
EMA confirms a tornado hit Toomsuba on Wednesday night.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Dec. 15, 2022
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirmed to News 11 that a tornado did hit in Toomsuba Wednesday. The strength of the tornado has not yet been determined.

Barrett noted damage on Shelby Gressett Road. Survey teams are assessing numerous areas in Mississippi and Alabama where damage indicated either tornadoes or straight line winds.

