EMA confirms tornado hit Toomsuba

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirmed to News 11 that a tornado did hit in Toomsuba Wednesday. The strength of the tornado has not yet been determined.

Barrett noted damage on Shelby Gressett Road. Survey teams are assessing numerous areas in Mississippi and Alabama where damage indicated either tornadoes or straight line winds.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.