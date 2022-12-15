Former Saints QB Drew Brees named interim asst. coach for Purdue against LSU

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WAFB) - Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees has signed on to try to help his alma mater, Purdue, against No. 16 LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach, the university posted on social media on Thursday, Dec. 15.

He was quarterback for the Boilermakers between 1997 and 2000.

The game will be played on Jan. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

