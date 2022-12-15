Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - A Newton County man who stood trial this week was found guilty of capital murder and kidnapping by a jury Wednesday.

Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with drugs and holding her against her will in his parents’ house on Pecan Road, leading to her death.

Circuit Judge Mark Judge Duncan scheduled Roncali’s sentencing for Jan. 4, 2023.

