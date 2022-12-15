Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali

Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with...
Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with drugs and holding her against her will, leading to her death.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - A Newton County man who stood trial this week was found guilty of capital murder and kidnapping by a jury Wednesday.

Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with drugs and holding her against her will in his parents’ house on Pecan Road, leading to her death.

Circuit Judge Mark Judge Duncan scheduled Roncali’s sentencing for Jan. 4, 2023.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch until Early Afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Today
An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
Some schools are closing Dec. 14 because of a threat of severe weather.
Some schools closed Wednesday
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Errol John, II, of the Red Water community, pleaded guilty to...
Red Water man pleads guilty to assaulting Choctaw police officer
After days of clouds, clear skies will return
“The sun will come out...for Thursday!”
This May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Thomas...
Mississippi executes man for rape, murder of teen girl
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant...
Newton County deputies investigating shooting