Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 15, 2022

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Tornado Watch until Early Afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Today
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with...
Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2022
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2022