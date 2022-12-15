Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama

Push To Improve Broadband Across West Alabama
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama.

Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.

People met to learn more about the Alabama Broadband Technical Assistance Program. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) organized the meeting. Those attending the meeting learned those federal dollars for broadband will go to the state to administer. The state will award money to internet service providers to build the infrastructure necessary to improve broadband in places like Eutaw.

“It was always not cost effective and there were not enough people in the area to put that type of money into justify them putting that type of money into the community. So it’s good to see with the type of infrastructure that the president is sending to the state of Alabama, it can offset what broadband companies have always used as a problem, which was that it was too expensive. So we’re hoping the money will be provided to offset those expenses,” explained Debbie Duncan, a board member of Greene County Industrial Development Board.

Similar meetings like the one in Greene County are also happening in the following counties:

Sumter County:

Dec. 15

Land Hall, University of West Alabama

154 Student Union Drive

Livingston, Alabama 35470

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Marengo County:

Dec. 16

Rooster Hall

216 N. Walnut Avenue

Demopolis, Alabama 36732

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

