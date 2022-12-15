Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic win for Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins at the Miss America competition on the Miss America stage Monday night.

Emmie Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on the Miss America Stage Monday night. (Hometown Productions)

Miss Mississippi 2022 won the overall Social Impact award at the Miss America Competition. Perkins received the honor Wednesday morning. She is the first Miss Mississippi to receive this award.

Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on stage Monday. She was named a finalist last week along with Miss Kentucky and Miss Alabama.

Emmie Perkins sang Rise Up for the Talent preliminary at Miss America. (Hometown Productions)

Perkins says Music is Medicine has been her focus to help heal and unite.

“As a musician, and as somebody who has a social impact on music, Music is Medicine, I’m so proud of the fact that I come from America’s birthplace of music, a place of culture, our life,” Perkins said. “But it truly is the people that I always go back to. The people of Mississippi are hospitable, they’re kind, supportive, the love the support, the advice that I’ve gotten from people across our great state.”

Miss Mississippi also wins a $10,000 scholarship. She competed in the Miss America Talent Preliminary Tuesday night singing “Rise Up”. The new Miss America will be crowned Thursday night.

