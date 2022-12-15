Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition

Perkins is the first Miss Mississippi to win the Social Impact Award
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps unite and heal.(Miss Mississippi Corporation)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic win for Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins at the Miss America competition on the Miss America stage Monday night.

Emmie Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on the Miss America Stage Monday night.
Emmie Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on the Miss America Stage Monday night.(Hometown Productions)

Miss Mississippi 2022 won the overall Social Impact award at the Miss America Competition. Perkins received the honor Wednesday morning. She is the first Miss Mississippi to receive this award.

Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on stage Monday. She was named a finalist last week along with Miss Kentucky and Miss Alabama.

Emmie Perkins sang Rise Up for the Talent preliminary at Miss America.
Emmie Perkins sang Rise Up for the Talent preliminary at Miss America.(Hometown Productions)

Perkins says Music is Medicine has been her focus to help heal and unite.

“As a musician, and as somebody who has a social impact on music, Music is Medicine, I’m so proud of the fact that I come from America’s birthplace of music, a place of culture, our life,” Perkins said. “But it truly is the people that I always go back to. The people of Mississippi are hospitable, they’re kind, supportive, the love the support, the advice that I’ve gotten from people across our great state.”

Miss Mississippi also wins a $10,000 scholarship. She competed in the Miss America Talent Preliminary Tuesday night singing “Rise Up”. The new Miss America will be crowned Thursday night.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Tornado Watch until Early Afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Today
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage
Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with...
Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali

Latest News

Funnel/wall cloud near Yeager Mobile Home (Photo source: Krysta McKay)
Your photos from Dec. 14 severe weather
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
Retail sales slip at start of key holiday shopping season
Push To Improve Broadband Across West Alabama
Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Light jackets are needed
The calm after the storm