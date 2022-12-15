Red Water man pleads guilty to assaulting Choctaw police officer

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Errol John, II, of the Red Water community, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.

According to court documents, John, 22, assaulted a tribal police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance at John’s home. Court documents revealed John assaulted the officer by firing a shotgun in the officer’s direction, resulting in a shotgun blast striking the windshield of the officer’s patrol car. Fortunately, the officer was unharmed.

John is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 13, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

