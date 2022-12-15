Red Water man pleads guilty to assaulting Choctaw police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Errol John, II, of the Red Water community, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.

According to court documents, John, 22, assaulted a tribal police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance at John’s home. Court documents revealed John assaulted the officer by firing a shotgun in the officer’s direction, resulting in a shotgun blast striking the windshield of the officer’s patrol car. Fortunately, the officer was unharmed.

John is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 13, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.