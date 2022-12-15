State Fire Marshal’s Office names first female chief deputy fire marshal

State Fire Marshal’s Office names first female chief deputy fire marshal
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney has introduced a new Chief Deputy Fire Marshal.

Connie Dolan was named Chief Fire Marshal Thursday, effective January 1. Her appointment follows the retirement of Ricky Davis, who served in the position for 16 years.

Dolan will serve as second in command to Chaney and will run the day-to-day operations of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She is the first female to serve in the role.

Dolan currently serves as SFMO Assistant Chief Deputy, a position she’s held since August 2021. She has worked for the SFMO as a regulatory and compliance inspector and fire investigator since 2018.

Prior to joining the SFMO, Dolan worked for the Warren Central Police Department and Vicksburg Police Department.

