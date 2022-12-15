Storm damage in Newton County

HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) -Trees, fences, roofs, and roads all took a massive hit Wednesday evening out in Newton County as several tornados ripped through the area. Thankfully through the quick response of the residents in Newton County there were no injuries or deaths reported.

“So I’m in Newton County right now looking at some storm damage that happened from last night’s severe storms. Now there were no injuries or deaths reported from the storms last night. But as you can tell, right behind me that there is a massive tree down in this person’s front yard. They also have some severe roof damage. Up and not too bad, but they have some roof missing and some shingles missing, but they also have a lot of debris in their yard from the storm blowing that around,” said Reporter, Ross McLeod

“It was terrible it we kept we had like 3 tornado warnings for Hickory yesterday. And my family all gathered and we went down to our storm cellar. And then when this one came over, we heard it, I mean, and we saw the trees, that the pine trees around my house were bending almost to the ground. And it was terrible and it was throwing pine needles like missiles. They were hitting the windows and stuff and then. My son, who lives right down the road, coach Chad Bond said he could hear it snapping trees. Breaking the trees up as it came,” said Hickory resident, MaryAnn Bond.

With storm damage comes storm cleanup, and the Newton County Emergency Management Agency was on the scene Thursday morning to make sure roads were clear and everyone was still safe.

“Through today I’m out working on damage assessment. I have the Weather Service with me that are trying to put down the track to the actual storm, and I’m trying to do damage assessments on all the residences that are damaged, and luckily, most of the damages were just like shingles. Houses missing a few shingles. Stuff like that,” said NEMA Director, Robert Richardson.

The roads are mostly open out in Newton County, but there were several roads that were flooded over and those roads are marked off with cones to make sure that drivers are aware of the conditions that are ahead.

