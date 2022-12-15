“The sun will come out...for Thursday!”

After days of clouds, clear skies will return
After days of clouds, clear skies will return(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The risk for severe weather is over for our area, and we can look forward to the sunshine returning on Thursday. The pesky clouds that dominated our skies for days will move out, but colder air will filer in. So, if you’ve been missing that chillier weather for the holidays...it’s on the way!

Thursday morning, temps will be in the 40s. Highs will hover near 60 degrees for the afternoon, but mid-upper 30s are expected by Friday morning. Then, get ready for temps near freezing for your weekend mornings with highs only in the 50s each day.

Next week, we say hello to winter on Wednesday, and it looks like the cooler weather will stick around for the kick-off to a new season.

