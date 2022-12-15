Tribal member sentenced for drug trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Pearl River man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents state Shaun Dougherty, 37, distributed methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation from May 2019 to April 2020.

In July 2021, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Dougherty, charging him with possession and distribution of methamphetamine. Dougherty entered a guilty plea Aug. 31, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. His prison time will be followed by five years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

