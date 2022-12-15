Tribal member sentenced for drug trafficking

Court documents state Shaun Dougherty, 37, distributed methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian...
Court documents state Shaun Dougherty, 37, distributed methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation from May 2019 to April 2020.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Pearl River man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents state Shaun Dougherty, 37, distributed methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation from May 2019 to April 2020.

In July 2021, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Dougherty, charging him with possession and distribution of methamphetamine. Dougherty entered a guilty plea Aug. 31, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. His prison time will be followed by five years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch until Early Afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Today
An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
Some schools are closing Dec. 14 because of a threat of severe weather.
Some schools closed Wednesday
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach

Latest News

Bond issue proposed to repave roads, streets in Meridian
USPS prepares for Christmas holiday rush.
USPS prepares for Christmas holiday rush
This May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Thomas...
Mississippi executes man for rape, murder of teen girl
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Errol John, II, of the Red Water community, pleaded guilty to...
Red Water man pleads guilty to assaulting Choctaw police officer