UPDATE: Severe weather cut through Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe storms pounded parts of Jones County Wednesday.

The county experienced several tornado warnings and what appears to be a funnel cloud was captured above 16th Avenue in Laurel.

Jones County Emergency Management Agency personnel said though no structures were damaged from any of the ominous clouds that spawned the storms, several tress were downed in the streets.

Erica Crowder of Ovett talked about the heavy winds and heavy rains that tore through the area Wednesday.

“About 4 o’clock, we got the weather alert over our telephone that said that there was a tornado watch in the area,” Crowder said. “And it was minutes after that we started hearing train sounds and train horns.

“And it was just heavy winds and heavy rains, and it probably lasted about three minutes.”

Three minutes was enough time for trees to topple over in her front yard.

Despite the heavy winds, Jones County Emergency Management Agency Director Paul Sheffield said, as a whole, the county was lucky.

As of Wednesday night, Sheffield said reports of damage totaled less than 10, county-wide.

