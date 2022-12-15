USPS prepares for Christmas holiday rush

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the Christmas holiday only a little over two weeks away, the United States Postal Service is preparing for its busiest time of the year.

USPS said it starts getting hectic after Black Friday, but they begin planning for the season as early as January.

Dena Longmire, one of the Operations Managers with USPS, talks about their efforts to ensure your packages and mail get to its customers on time.

“We converted many employees from part-time to full-time, 41,000 since January 2022. In October, we have done a nationally initiative to hire holiday employees, so we have hired 20,000 additional holiday employees. As well as deployed extra scanners to those units and rented extra vehicles to deliver packages,” said Longmire.

To make sure you get your packages delivered before Christmas, retail ground and first-class parcels need to be mailed by Saturday, December 17.

Priority mail needs to be sent off by December 19 and express mail needs to be sent by December 23.

