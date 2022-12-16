AN EF-2 tornado hit Choctaw County, AL on Wednesday evening

Thankfully, no injuries were reported(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Weather Service in Mobile, AL completed the survey of the damage path in SE Choctaw County, AL on Thursday near Bladon Springs. Based on the damage they observed, the NWS determined that an EF-2 hit the county. The tornado touched down in Washington County, AL before moving into Choctaw County. It eventually lifted before reaching State Landing Road. The tornado’s max estimate winds were 115mph, and its path was a little more than 6 miles long.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

