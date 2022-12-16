An EF-2 Tornado hit Newton County, and an EF-1 hit Sumter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Weather Service in Jackson completed the survey of the damage path in Newton County on Thursday. Based on the damage they observed, the NWS determined that an EF-2 hit the county. The tornado touched down in Jasper County, then it moved through Newton County...heavily impacting the town of Hickory. It eventually lifted as it entered Lauderdale County. The tornadoes max estimate winds were 115mph, and its path was a little more than 25 miles long.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham completed the survey of the damage path in Sumter County, AL. Based on the damage they observed, the NWS determined that an EF-1 hit the county. The tornado touched down just NE of Ward, and its estimate peak winds were 90mph. It covered a path of a little more than 4 miles.

The NWS will survey the damage in Clarke and Lauderdale counties in the days ahead. Storm Team 11 will give you those results as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.