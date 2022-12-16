Anderson Regional Health System held its inaugural nurse residency program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a cause for celebration at Anderson Regional Health System on Friday.

The hospital held its inaugural nurse residency program graduation.

Wes Garrison, the Chief Nurising Officer at Anderson, said the program aims to further prepare new nurses for the field by training them in various departments throughout the hospital.

“We started it this summer. We accepted them in June. They started orientation together. Once every two weeks, they have a class together as a group and we have different leaders come in, spend time with them going over different aspects of their care and their roles here in the organization. Helping them understand more of a global approach to how the hospital works. As well as in their individual tracks they were in. They get exposure to multiple different nursing units,” said Garrison.

At the graduation, the nurses were given their department assignments.

Gabrielle Jones was one graduate that was assigned to the emergency room and she said she enjoys that department the most because of its high-energy environment.

“The ER stuck out to me the most because it’s fast-paced. You have to have that go-getter mindset and that’s me. I’m up on my feet, I want to make sure my patient is okay. I’m very big when it comes to relationships with my patients. I like to talk to my patients,” said Jones.

Jones recommends that new nurses enroll in the program and is grateful to Anderson for the opportunity to learn more about her career field.

“I just like to, once again, thank Anderson for giving me this opportunity to be in this program, for providing a program like this. Even though, we were the first people that rotated through this program, I think that it’s been a great journey and a great process,” said Jones.

Anderson will be starting another session of its nurse residency program in January.

