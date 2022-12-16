City of Meridian Arrest Report December 16, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
HENRY B JOINER19794707 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
JARIKO Q CHANEY19821207 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TRESPASSING
BRYNESHA BOURRAGE20034107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2
HUBERT L HOUSTON III19962429 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:44 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:02 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:09 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss.

