City of Meridian Arrest Report December 16, 2022
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|HENRY B JOINER
|1979
|4707 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|JARIKO Q CHANEY
|1982
|1207 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TRESPASSING
|BRYNESHA BOURRAGE
|2003
|4107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2
|HUBERT L HOUSTON III
|1996
|2429 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:44 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:02 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:09 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
