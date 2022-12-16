Funeral services for Diane Reynolds Garrison, 70, of Butler will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery in Whynot, Mississippi. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Diane passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. She was born July 3, 1952, in Butler, Alabama. She was the retired original owner of the Highway 10 Convenience Store. She enjoyed many years serving her community and loving her customers. After retirement, Diane delighted in going to estate sales and internet shopping. However, more than anything in her life, she loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her world.

Diane loved and was loved by many. She is truly going to be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Survivors include her daughters, Libby Garrison Singley (Danny) of Butler; Brandi Garrison Hill (Shawn) of Demopolis; grandchildren, Jenna Singley Norwood (Anthony) of Lavaca; Colby Singley (Jordan) of Denton, N.C.; Sommer Horshok Graham (John) of Butler; Savannah Horshok Yelverton (Luke) of Mobile; great grandchildren, Buddy Lane Norwood; Thomas Norwood; Seabolt “Bo” Singley; Walker Singley; Georgia Graham; and John Robert “J.R.” Graham; sister, Hilda Faye Davis (Dickie) of Whynot, MS; and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. Reynolds and Julia Ann Davidson Reynolds; brother, Richard Harold Reynolds; and her 17 year old Dachshund Fur-Baby, “Prissy.”

Pallbearers: Danny Singley, Shawn Hill, Anthony Norwood, John Graham, Luke Yelverton, and Colby Singley.

Honorary Pallbearers: Pedro Scurlock, Connie Littlepage, Tommy Littlepage, Don Lolley, Larry Reynolds, Dickie Davis, and Rick Davis.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.