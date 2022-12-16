Diane Reynolds Garrison

Diane Reynolds Garrison
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Diane Reynolds Garrison, 70, of Butler will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery in Whynot, Mississippi. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Diane passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. She was born July 3, 1952, in Butler, Alabama. She was the retired original owner of the Highway 10 Convenience Store. She enjoyed many years serving her community and loving her customers. After retirement, Diane delighted in going to estate sales and internet shopping. However, more than anything in her life, she loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her world.

Diane loved and was loved by many. She is truly going to be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Survivors include her daughters, Libby Garrison Singley (Danny) of Butler; Brandi Garrison Hill (Shawn) of Demopolis; grandchildren, Jenna Singley Norwood (Anthony) of Lavaca; Colby Singley (Jordan) of Denton, N.C.; Sommer Horshok Graham (John) of Butler; Savannah Horshok Yelverton (Luke) of Mobile; great grandchildren, Buddy Lane Norwood; Thomas Norwood; Seabolt “Bo” Singley; Walker Singley; Georgia Graham; and John Robert “J.R.” Graham; sister, Hilda Faye Davis (Dickie) of Whynot, MS; and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. Reynolds and Julia Ann Davidson Reynolds; brother, Richard Harold Reynolds; and her 17 year old Dachshund Fur-Baby, “Prissy.”

Pallbearers: Danny Singley, Shawn Hill, Anthony Norwood, John Graham, Luke Yelverton, and Colby Singley.

Honorary Pallbearers: Pedro Scurlock, Connie Littlepage, Tommy Littlepage, Don Lolley, Larry Reynolds, Dickie Davis, and Rick Davis.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
EMA confirms a tornado hit Toomsuba on Wednesday night.
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with...
Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali

Latest News

A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday.
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
December 15, 2022: Part 2 Diana Kendricks, Queen B's Club, email dianakendricks79@yahoo.com
December 15, 2022: Part 2 Diana Kendricks, Queen B's Club, email dianakendricks79@yahoo.com
December 15, 2022: Diana Kendricks, Queen B's Club for Girls, promoting positive life skills,...
December 15, 2022: Diana Kendricks, Queen B's Club for Girls, promoting positive life skills, taking sign-ups
Funnel/wall cloud near Yeager Mobile Home (Photo source: Krysta McKay)
Your photos from Dec. 14 severe weather