Football career comes full circle for Jeff Kelly as Saraland High hosts Southern Miss

SARALAND, Ala. (WDAM) - Southern Miss’ first postseason trip to Mobile, Alabama was a memorable one.

In fact, Jeff Kelly still remembers the game-winning play drawn up that lifted the Golden Eagles over TCU in the waning seconds of the 2000 GMAC Bowl.

After a back-and-forth brawl with the 13th-ranked Horned Frogs, USM found itself on the plus-side of the field with 14 seconds left.

“The play was called shift right, Z-hitch,” Kelly said. “We’ve run it all week long and never executed it one time. I, for some reason, couldn’t hit the throw. [Kenneth Johnson] was the inside receiver to our right. I just remember him getting a great release and getting inside of their safety. And I had a guy coming from my left and really just had a blind throw and put it where I thought he might be. The only time all week that we completed it was when it counted.”

Kelly’s 29-yard connection to Johnson clinched a 28-21 over TCU – which was led by Heisman Trophy candidate LaDainian Tomlinson at the time.

It’s just one page in a book full of memories Kelly made with the Black & Gold.

Twenty-two years later, fresh off winning a state title as head coach of Saraland High School, Kelly is hosting his alma mater this week as they prepare for Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl vs. Rice.

“To see the enthusiasm and the urgency that coach [Will] Hall brings just every day at practice,” Kelly said. “You really feel the passion that he’s got to see these guys go out and work and improve.”

Kelly played his high school ball just 35 miles from Mobile at Citronelle.

His pride for the Golden Eagles is even stronger knowing they believed in him when some other in-state schools passed him by.

“We’ve always had a chip on our shoulder and wherever you play, whether it’s at home or on the road, everybody knows if you’re playing Southern you got a fight on your hands,” Kelly said. “It’s just such a special place and it’s been filled with great people over the years. When you look back on it, we all got a ton of pride of No. 1 where the program’s been but also where it’s going here under coach Hall.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.