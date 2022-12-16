Heavy coats are needed as we head into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are heading into not only the weekend, but Christmas break. Sunny skies through the morning, and clouds will build in later this evening. Rain chances will be hard to find again today, but light scattered showers are possible late tonight into early Saturday morning. Rain is clearing out by Saturday afternoon, but clouds will linger.

Very, very cold air sticks around dropping overnight lows below freezing for the weekend. Heavy coats are needed and be sure to bring in any outdoor plants to protect them from frost. I hope you all stay warm and safe! Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.