Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 15, 2022

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
EMA confirms a tornado hit Toomsuba on Wednesday night.
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with...
Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali

Latest News

Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 15, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2022
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say