Local 12-year-old girl missing, search underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency are currently searching for 12-year-old Callie Chatham.

She was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans near 3802 Jiggs Chatham Rd, according to LEMA Director Odie Barrett. She is possibly accompanied by two dogs.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact authorities.

